Saffie-Rose Roussos’s parents, Lisa and Andrew Roussos, will be joined by family and friends as the famous tower is lit up in pink, blue and green - her favourite colours. Lanterns and balloons will be let off in a colourful tribute set to take place from 6pm to midnight.

Saffie-Rose was eight when she died on May 22, 2017 in the terrorist bombing of the Manchester Arena, which killed 22 people.

Saffie-Rose Roussos. Pic: Family

A spokeswoman for Saffie’s Team said: ‘The Spinnaker tower will be lit up in pink, blue and green which were Saffie’s favourite colours in memory of what would’ve been her 15th birthday. Family, friends and Saffie’s mum and dad will be letting off lanterns and balloons when the tower is lit.

‘Saffie dreamt of being famous, having her pictures and name everywhere. We hope to make Saffie's birthday one to remember forever. It means everything to the family who are overwhelmed by the support.

‘Saffie would have loved it too. She liked people coming together and loved light and colour and that’s why the Spinnaker Tower is the perfect place to do it.’

The spokeswoman said such acts provide the family, who now live in Dorset, with great comfort. ‘They are really looking forward to this event happening. Saffie wanted to be famous and would like things such as this being done, so the family do everything they can to make it possible,’ she said.

‘Things like this are a big help and the parents are doing a lot better now. When I met Lisa four years ago she was completely different. It’s nice to see how much better she is doing.’