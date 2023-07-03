News you can trust since 1877
Andover Murder Probe: Tributes paid to man found dead in his home as murder arrest made

Tributes have been paid to a man whose body was discovered at his home address last week.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 12:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 13:43 BST

Stuart Crocker, aged 62, of New Street in Andover, was found by paramedics at his home on June 28 and his family have released a tribute to pay their respects to him.

His family said: ‘As a family, we are shocked and saddened to hear of Stuart’s death.

‘He lived his life the way he wanted to, and no one had the right to take that away from him. May he rest in peace.’

The family of Stuart Crocker, who was found by paramedics at his home address on Wednesday 28 June, has released a tribute.The family of Stuart Crocker, who was found by paramedics at his home address on Wednesday 28 June, has released a tribute.
His family continue to be supported by specialist officers.

A 36-year-old woman from Andover was arrested in Birmingham on suspicion of murder and a 27 hour warrant of further detention was granted yesterday (June 2) to allow officers more time to investigate. She remains in custody at this time.

A 43-year-old man from Aldridge has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and he has been released on police bail.

Detective Chief Inspector Rod Kenny said: ‘We understand Stuart’s death will come as a shock to the community and those that knew him.

‘If you knew Stuart and believe you have information that may assist the enquiry, we would encourage you to come forward and share that information.

‘We continue to appeal to the wider public for any information that may be relevant to our investigation.’

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 with reference Op Brier. You can also submit information online via the police portal.