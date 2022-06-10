Sailing community to celebrate Platinum Jubilee with event in the Solent featuring hundreds of boats

Local yacht and sailing clubs are still welcome to join – all boats, from RIBs to sailing and motor vessels, can register with their own yacht club to be part of the official programme, to be held at Cowes on the Isle of Wight, on August 6.

The Royal Jubilee event will feature more than 400 boats from sailing clubs and organisations in the Solent region which will be reviewed by VIPs in a motor-past, before racing off Bramble Bank.

The line-up of historic ships will include four Dunkirk Little Ships - Tahilla, Papillon, Maimonide and Naiad Errant; two historic yachts – Gipsy Moth IV and Suhaili, and two sail training vessels – Scaramouche and Challenger 72 – 22m.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Solents sailing community will be taking part in a celebration of The Queens Platinum Jubilee at Cowes on Saturday 6th August 2022. Photo credit Oscar Johns

Among the highlights will be Dragon ‘Bluebottle’ which was presented to The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh as a wedding present by The Island Sailing Club.

In addition to the Solent racing programme, the skies will host a Silver Spitfire air display performed by the Spitfire Academy at Goodwood.

There will be music and entertainment at a free concert at Cowes Yacht Haven later in the day.

Wetwheels founder Geoff Holt. Picture by Sophie Murray.

A committee of sailing organisations, class associations and clubs from across the Solent region is organising the event, immediately following this year’s Cowes Week.

Yachtsman Geoff Holt, founder of the Portsmouth-based Wetwheels charity and a member of the organising committee, said: ‘The Solent Platinum Jubilee event is shaping up to be a memorable “once in a lifetime” celebration, bringing the Solent’s sailing and yachting community together to celebrate our Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

‘It’s not too late to join in the celebrations - just get in touch, we will be pleased to welcome you.

‘Members of the Royal Family continue to give wonderful support to many local yacht clubs and charities in the Solent and they have been a common sight at yachting events for decades, so we are delighted to hold this event in honour of Her Majesty The Queen.’

The Solent Platinum Jubilee event supports Wetwheels as its chosen charity. To make a donation go here justgiving.com/campaign/platinumjubilee.

For more information go to facebook.com/SolentJubilee.