Sailor arrives in Portsmouth after successful 2,400-mile Round Britain voyage

Sailor Russ Fairman arrived in Gunwharf Quays this morning after setting off on April 29 for his journey to celebrate 100 years of Stella Maris’ service to seafarers and fishers.

Russ’ Sailing Pilgrimage in an anti-clockwise direction involved stops at over 50 ports and Holy sites around the UK.

Pictured at Gunwharf Quay in Portsmouth is Russ Fairman with supporters. Sunday 9th July 2023. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

His epic voyage came to an end on Sunday with a gathering to welcome him back. Members of Stella Maris then walked to St John’s Cathedral in Bishop Crispian Way, Portsmouth, to celebrate Mass with members of the Royal Navy.

Russ’ arrival also coincided with Sea Sunday – the day when churches around the UK and worldwide remember and pray for seafarers and fishers and their families.

Tim Hill, CEO of Stella Maris, said: ‘We were in Portsmouth to welcome back Russ and his crew. For Russ it was a real opportunity to do something in support of Stella Maris…he clearly loves what we do. We offer spiritual support for seafarers and fishers and their families world wide.

‘Russ went around the UK with crews from different parts of society who contacted him and asked if they could join him for the pilgrimage. The journey was very successful. They had no accidents, injuries or any sailing disasters and there was not a single crew change which is no mean feat. They visited over 50 ports and holy sites.

‘They were a tight knit crew of four to six who enjoyed this incredible opportunity. We’re glad to welcome them back safely.’