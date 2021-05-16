Sailor rescued from Solent after medical incident, says Coastguard

A SAILOR out on the water by himself was rescued by coastguard crews following an incident last night.

By David George
Sunday, 16th May 2021, 11:02 am
Updated Sunday, 16th May 2021, 11:04 am

Hill Head Coastguard Rescue team confirmed that it was called out to a casualty evacuation, supported by Yarmouth RNLI crews.

Posting about the incident on social media, the team tweeted: ‘[We were] tasked to medevac of an injured lone sailor onboard Coastguard Helicopter Rescue 175.

A Coastguard helicopter was used in the rescue effort. Picture: Peter Reed.

‘Paramedic winchman lowered on to @YarmouthRNLI and casualty assessment carried out.

‘Casualty escorted into the Yarmouth and all Coastguard units returning to base.’

The condition of the sailor is not known at this time.

