Hill Head Coastguard Rescue team confirmed that it was called out to a casualty evacuation, supported by Yarmouth RNLI crews.

Posting about the incident on social media, the team tweeted: ‘[We were] tasked to medevac of an injured lone sailor onboard Coastguard Helicopter Rescue 175.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Coastguard helicopter was used in the rescue effort. Picture: Peter Reed.

‘Paramedic winchman lowered on to @YarmouthRNLI and casualty assessment carried out.

‘Casualty escorted into the Yarmouth and all Coastguard units returning to base.’

The condition of the sailor is not known at this time.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron