As reported, ‘a number of people’ were injured in the incident, at Fisherton Tunnel close to London Road in Salisbury at around 7pm on October 31.

The incident happened when a carriage was derailed after hitting an object, and a second train then crashed into it when signalling was damaged.

Salisbury Hospital confirmed 13 casualties were treated at the hospital following the collision. Four casualties were admitted, one patient discharged and three remain as inpatients and are in a ‘stable condition.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martin Frobisher, group safety and engineering director, technical authority, at Network Rail, said he does not know exactly what happened.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today Programme: ‘We’re hugely relieved that nobody was seriously injured, but the passengers must have had a really scary experience, and we’re very sorry for that.

‘We’re obviously starting now a very detailed and forensic investigation into what happened.

Emergency services at the scene of a crash involving two trains near the Fisherton Tunnel between Andover and Salisbury in Wiltshire. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

‘The Rail Accident Investigation Branch are on site and they’re incredibly thorough in the work that they do.

‘And that’ll help us learn from this, and that’s why these events are very rare, because we follow it up very, very carefully, and make sure that we do everything possible to prevent it for the future.’

Mr Frobisher said it is ‘far too early to speculate,’ adding that there is ‘a lot of contradictory information in the early stages of an investigation.

A driver was trapped in their cab as a result of the crash and was among those taken to hospital.

SEE ALSO: M27 closure causes delays of an hour

One of the trains involved had come from Portsmouth Harbour.

Speaking last night a Network Rail spokesman said: ‘At around 7pm this evening, the rear carriage of the 5.08pm Great Western Railway service from Portsmouth Harbour to Bristol Temple Meads derailed after striking an object on its approach to Salisbury station.

‘The derailment knocked out all of the signalling in the area. Subsequently, the 5.20pm South Western Railway service from London Waterloo to Honiton then collided with the Bristol train.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron