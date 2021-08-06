Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Police were called the farm in Fareham at around 6.30pm on Tuesday November 24, 2020, after reports of a break-in to a barn.

A small red tractor had been taken, along with other items including jewellery.

Officers arrested two people and, during enquiries, as police recovered a motorbike which had been reported stolen from the Burley area of the New Forest earlier in the month and a car transporter trailer which was reported stolen from Warnford Road in Corhampton on June 3, 2020.

Now two men are due to appear in court over the burglary and related incidents.

Ian James King, a 40-year-old of Lydgate Road in Southampton, will face one count of burglary and one count of receiving stolen goods.

Michael Edward Levy, aged 33 years, of Wildern Lane in Hedge End, who will face one count of burglary and two counts of receiving stolen goods.

They will both appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on August 10.

