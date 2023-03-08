News you can trust since 1877
Schoolgirls hear from inspirational women at Portsmouth's Fratton Park on International Women's Day

Around 60 schoolgirls took part in an event at Fratton Park to hear from inspirational women and learn about breast health on International Women’s Day.

By Kelly Brown
2 hours ago - 2 min read
Updated 8th Mar 2023, 2:40pm

The 10 to 15-year-olds spent the day at Portsmouth Football Club’s stadium and met women working in male-dominated industries, including sport, construction and the emergency services. They also took part in interactive activities, including a workshop on breast health run by Treasure Your Chest (TYC) with the help of Portsmouth FC Women player Anisha Hill.

Professor Joanna Wakefield-Scurr, TYC co-founder and head of the University of Portsmouth’s Research Group in Breast Health, said: “We believe that girls deserve to receive comprehensive breast education, beyond the biological aspects of puberty taught in schools.

“Breast development can be a positive milestone in the development of the female body, but it can also be an embarrassing and confusing time. By empowering girls with knowledge and awareness, we believe that girls' body confidence, health and participation in physical activity can be significantly improved.”

PFC Women’s player Anisha Hill with schoolgirls ©University of Portsmouth/Karen Bornhoft
The event was organised by Pompey in the Community, the independent charitable arm of the club which aims to promote education, healthy living, sporting participation and achievement in the city and surrounding areas.

Portsmouth FC Women’s Player Sammy Quayle said: ‘I hope the girls will walk away feeling inspired after speaking to a lot of women who have succeeded in careers not usually associated with women, and give them the confidence to go out and conquer the world!’

Guest speakers included Pompey Women player Taylor Macdonald, Sophie Draper-Cleare from construction firm Soudal UK, female firefighters from Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service, female police investigators from Hampshire Constabulary.

