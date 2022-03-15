Schools benefit from life-saving defibrillator donations thanks to fundraising efforts of Bridgemary grandmother
A GOSPORT fundraising champion has donated two more life-saving devices to schools in her area.
Elizabeth Humphries hand-delivered defibrillators to St John’s Church of England School in Grove Road and Haselworth Primary School in Stone Lane.
They are the latest schools to benefit from the fundraising efforts of the Bridgemary grandmother, who has now donated more than 30 defibrillators to schools and clubs across the county.
Elizabeth decided to help her community by organising defibrillator units for local schools after hearing about the tragic death of a young girl.
SEE ALSO: School pupils from Gosport enjoy ‘brilliant’ active mindfulness fun as they celebrate winning county-wide ‘walk to school’ challenge
Funds for the life-saving devices - which cost £700 each - are raised through raffles, donations, and car boot sales via Elizabeth’s charity group The Big Match.
Elizabeth said: ‘Both handovers were gratefully received.
‘I have a list of five waiting in Gosport, more in Hampshire and beyond.
‘On Saturday, March 19, I have a funday at the Carisbrooke Arms in Bridgemary, midday to 4pm, to raise more funds - hoping for a good turn out.’