Schools benefit from life-saving defibrillator donations thanks to fundraising efforts of Bridgemary grandmother

A GOSPORT fundraising champion has donated two more life-saving devices to schools in her area.

By Emily Jessica Turner
Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 6:37 pm

Elizabeth Humphries hand-delivered defibrillators to St John’s Church of England School in Grove Road and Haselworth Primary School in Stone Lane.

They are the latest schools to benefit from the fundraising efforts of the Bridgemary grandmother, who has now donated more than 30 defibrillators to schools and clubs across the county.

Elizabeth decided to help her community by organising defibrillator units for local schools after hearing about the tragic death of a young girl.

Elizabeth handing over the donation at Haselworth Primary School.

Funds for the life-saving devices - which cost £700 each - are raised through raffles, donations, and car boot sales via Elizabeth’s charity group The Big Match.

Elizabeth said: ‘Both handovers were gratefully received.

‘I have a list of five waiting in Gosport, more in Hampshire and beyond.

A crowd gathers at St. John's Church of England Primary School as the team accepts the defibrillator donation from Elizabeth.

‘On Saturday, March 19, I have a funday at the Carisbrooke Arms in Bridgemary, midday to 4pm, to raise more funds - hoping for a good turn out.’

