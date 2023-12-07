Ofsted has found that a special school in Emsworth has a ‘calm and purposeful atmosphere’ in its most recent inspection.

The inspection found that the school has high expectations of the pupils and there is a strong trusting relationship between the staff and their pupils which makes them feel safe in the education setting.

Glenwood School, Emsworth, has received a good Ofsted rating following its recent inspection which was published on December 7, 2023.

The report said: “The calm and purposeful atmosphere supports pupils’ learning effectively. They work hard, behave well and are ambitious for the future. Pupils are valued as unique individuals and are proud to be part of this vibrant and nurturing school. There is a tangible sense of belonging here.

"Pupils are kind, empathetic and respectful towards each other. Breaktimes are well-ordered and sociable occasions. Pupils mix happily together, playing football, using the outdoor gym equipment or catching up with their friends.

"The school’s determination to ensure that pupils succeed and are ‘well prepared for the world outside of Glenwood’ shines through all areas.”

The safe guarding measures are effective and children that attend the school are kept safe and they have a good relationship between the teachers and pupils.

The report added: “Rightly, the school places great emphasis on the teaching of reading. This includes promoting the enjoyment of reading by providing opportunities for pupils to read each day.”

The inspection found that there are some areas that could be improved on and this includes the fact that some pupils do not attend school often enough and as a result of this, there are gaps in their learning.

