Schools in Hampshire: Glenwood School in Emsworth receives good Ofsted rating in recent inspection
Glenwood School, located in Washington Road, Emsworth, has been given a good Ofsted rating in its most recent inspection which took place on October 31 and November 1, 2023.
The inspection found that the school has high expectations of the pupils and there is a strong trusting relationship between the staff and their pupils which makes them feel safe in the education setting.
The school is a specialist secondary school which supports approximately 100 young people who have special education needs.
The report said: “The calm and purposeful atmosphere supports pupils’ learning effectively. They work hard, behave well and are ambitious for the future. Pupils are valued as unique individuals and are proud to be part of this vibrant and nurturing school. There is a tangible sense of belonging here.
"Pupils are kind, empathetic and respectful towards each other. Breaktimes are well-ordered and sociable occasions. Pupils mix happily together, playing football, using the outdoor gym equipment or catching up with their friends.
"The school’s determination to ensure that pupils succeed and are ‘well prepared for the world outside of Glenwood’ shines through all areas.”
The safe guarding measures are effective and children that attend the school are kept safe and they have a good relationship between the teachers and pupils.
The school previously received a requires improvement rating in its inspection back in January 2020 but the team have worked hard to make improvements.
The report added: “Rightly, the school places great emphasis on the teaching of reading. This includes promoting the enjoyment of reading by providing opportunities for pupils to read each day.”
The inspection found that there are some areas that could be improved on and this includes the fact that some pupils do not attend school often enough and as a result of this, there are gaps in their learning.
The report also said: “In some subjects, the curriculum is not delivered as effectively as it could be. This limits the progress pupils make. The school should ensure that staff have the subject and teaching knowledge to deliver the planned curriculum consistently well.”