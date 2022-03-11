Sea Angling Classic competition to officially launch at Gunwharf Quays with roadshow event

The Lord Mayor of Portsmouth is launching the Sea Angling Classic at the roadshow in the event’s Portsmouth home on Saturday, March 19.

The Sea Angling Classic Roadshow will be visiting 10 locations around the UK, and is designed to get the nation excited about the sport of fishing and the upcoming competition which is taking place on June 15-19. It will be based in Portsmouth, using the diverse Solent fishing grounds.

Horndean-based Ross Honey, founder of the Sea Angling Classic, said: ‘Portsmouth, Gunwharf Quays and the harbour is the home of the Sea Angling Classic, so naturally we want to begin the roadshow here and reveal the prestigious Extreme 745 Game King Prize Boat right by the water where the fishing will be taking place.’

The Sea Angling Classic will take place in Portsmouth from June 15-19, 2022

Lord Mayor Cllr Frank Jonas said: ‘This is an amazing prize and I hope it will tempt plenty of anglers to come to Portsmouth for the competition in June.

‘Portsmouth is a fantastic location for sea fishing with the Solent providing a variety of catches throughout the year and this event can be a great showcase for everything on offer.’

Visitors to the roadshow will be able to get hands-on with the competition’s top prize – the Extreme 745 Game King boat and trailer with a Mercury V8 4.6lt Pro XS 250 engine, fitted out with the Lowrance Ultimate Fishing System.

There will also be the opportunity to meet expert anglers to find out the best bait, rods, reels to use, with event partners Penn, Rapala and Okuma, and other partners including insurance experts Pantaenius, and Wetwheels who provide fishing opportunities for disabled people on specially adapted boats.

Mr Honey added: ‘If you have ever been curious about sea fishing, lures, rods, and reels, then this is the event for you. And, best of all, it’s all free.

‘We hope the live roadshow, along with the actual Sea Angling Classic event, will inspire children and adults alike to have a go at angling.

‘The Roadshow and the showcase of the Prize Boat provides a unique glimpse into the world of sea fishing, the boats, engines and equipment, and the fun and camaraderie that the sport entails.’

