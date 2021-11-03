St Michael and All Angels Church in Chalton, near Clanfield, opened the two-week exhibition with a Songs of Praise service on Sunday.

Cascades of red poppies are displayed both inside and outside the 11th century church.

The church’s programme of events – called ‘Remembering’ – will also recall the contribution given by animals to the Armed Forces.

The display of poppies inside and outside St Michael and All Angels Church in the village of Chalton

Worshippers and visitors are invited to find out the origin of the poppy, how the war was recorded through poetry, what animals helped the war efforts, and about those from the village of Chalton who served their country.

There will also be a chance to make a dedication to a loved one who died in active service in the church’s ‘living’ exhibition.

Coleen Jackson is the event organiser and licensed lay minister.

She said: ‘Each year, we remember those who lost their lives in war with commemorative events on and around Remembrance Day.

‘This year St Michael and All Angels is holding an exhibition with special events to commemorate 100 years of the British Legion Poppy and to remember the service animals who also died in the war.

‘Chalton is fortunate to have a beautiful late 11th century church at the heart of the village. ‘The historical significance of this church is important for all those who have worshipped within its walls over the centuries.

‘From its beautiful, stained windows to wonderful acoustics, there are many delights to discover.’

The commemorative exhibition will be open to visitors each day between 10am and 3pm until November 14, with a special programme of music, talks, workshops and worship events.

Among the events is a children’s art workshop at 10.30am on November 6, a pet service at 3pm on November 7, a chance for visitors to bring their family’s medals, photos and stories at 12pm on November 10, and a Remembrance Sunday service at 9.30am on November 14.

Entry is free, and refreshments are available at the nearby Red Lion.

For full details, visit the website at bcichurches.org.uk.

