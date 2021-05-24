A video posted on Sunday by Hillhead Coastguard Rescue Team showed the stormy sea with an object swamped by waves.

The rescue crew had received a call from an informant over the apparent stricken person struggling to stay afloat in the ocean.

But after attending the scene and carrying out searches the crew discovered it was a ‘false alarm’ after locating the barrel – but praised the tip-off in any event.

Posting on Twitter, the Hillhead rescuers said: ‘Tasked to person in difficulties in the sea off Lee-On-The-Solent beach. Following an extensive search in poor conditions HM Coastguard officers located a barrel used to mark fishing. False alarm with good intent and good call by first informant. Now back on standby.’

In a subsequent post, the rescue team went on to warn drivers about parking too close to the sea.

‘The weather in our area is very poor with a very rough sea state,’ the message said. ‘Some vehicles are parking on the edge of sea walls so waves can break over them which can lead to damages or cars failing to start. Please take care at the coast and avoid taking unnecessary risks as it risks us too.’

