Seafarers in 'limbo' want clarity on Russian ships banned from UK ports

It comes as transport secretary Grant Shapps MP announced he had written to all UK ports insisting they deny access to any ship which they have reason to believe is linked to Russia.

This includes ships owned, controlled, chartered, or operated by any person connected with Russia or operated by designated persons.

Royal Navy monitors the Udaloy-class destroyer Vice-Admiral Kulakov in 2020. Royal Navy/MoD/PA Wire

Any ships flying the Russian flag or registered in the country will also be deny access.

But the Merchant Navy Welfare Board (MNWB) is concerned how this will impact seafarers across the world.

Chief executive of the MNWB Stuart Rivers said: ‘We recognise that UK government is using sanctions in its response to Russia’s invasion over Ukraine, but we need clarity on how these rules will affect seafarers who are on or about to board Russian ships which had planned to dock in UK ports.

‘Many seafarers on these vessels won’t necessarily be Russian but from a multitude of nationalities who could face issues over access to provisions, water, medical care and repatriation.

‘There are around 1.9m seafarers across the world, and hundreds in merchant shipping have already been affected by this war.

‘Many find themselves in limbo and we strongly urge frontline welfare providers to facilitate virtual contact for seafarers who are worried about family back home. But the sooner we have clarification from the government on how this ban will work in practice - to ensure seafarers are protected – the better.’

