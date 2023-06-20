News you can trust since 1877
Seal spotted soaking up the sunshine in Portsmouth harbour as heat wave continues

This seal has found the perfect spot to cool off in the heatwave.
By David George
Published 20th Jun 2023, 17:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 17:10 BST

The video above, sent to The News by Marcin Jedrysiak, shows a seal relaxing in the Camber Docks of Old Portsmouth.

The semi-acquatic mammal seems unfussed by the boats anchored in the dock, having picket out a spot to spend the rest of the day in.

The seal in Portsmouth Harbour. Picture: Marcin JedrysiakThe seal in Portsmouth Harbour. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak
According to The Beach Guide, water temperatures in Portsmouth are at roughly 15 degrees Celsius – around seven degrees cooler than the air temperature at the moment.

If you ever see an animal in danger in Portsmouth Harbour, then you should contact the King’s Harbour Master online.

