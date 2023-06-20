The video above, sent to The News by Marcin Jedrysiak, shows a seal relaxing in the Camber Docks of Old Portsmouth.

The semi-acquatic mammal seems unfussed by the boats anchored in the dock, having picket out a spot to spend the rest of the day in.

The seal in Portsmouth Harbour. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak

According to The Beach Guide, water temperatures in Portsmouth are at roughly 15 degrees Celsius – around seven degrees cooler than the air temperature at the moment.