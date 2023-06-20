Seal spotted soaking up the sunshine in Portsmouth harbour as heat wave continues
This seal has found the perfect spot to cool off in the heatwave.
The video above, sent to The News by Marcin Jedrysiak, shows a seal relaxing in the Camber Docks of Old Portsmouth.
The semi-acquatic mammal seems unfussed by the boats anchored in the dock, having picket out a spot to spend the rest of the day in.
According to The Beach Guide, water temperatures in Portsmouth are at roughly 15 degrees Celsius – around seven degrees cooler than the air temperature at the moment.
If you ever see an animal in danger in Portsmouth Harbour, then you should contact the King’s Harbour Master online.