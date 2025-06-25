Search on for missing woman who may be in Portsmouth
Trina, 46, was last seen in Chichester on Tuesday (24 June) but could now be in Portsmouth, police have said.
She is 5’1” with long dark brown hair and has tattoos on her arms and legs. She was last seen wearing a black and white Ellesse jumper and black trousers.
Police said: “Trina also has links to Bognor, Littlehampton and Worthing. She is believed to be heading to Portsmouth and may be travelling along the south coast toward Devon and Cornwall.
“Anyone who sees her or knows of her whereabouts should call 999 immediately and quote serial 1005 of 23/06.”
