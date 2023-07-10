The other exclusion zone will run from May 1 to September 30 between the promenade to the west side of Salterns Road car park and the borough boundary with Gosport leading to Lee-on-the-Solent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is an important place for protected birds including dunlin, sanderling and dark-bellied brent geese, which migrate there to feed on the rich sand and mud flats. They need to be able to feed and rest without being disturbed in order to survive the winter and return to their summer breeding grounds.

Hill Head beach

Fareham Borough Council says birds have frequently been disturbed on this part of the beach, with over 80 per cent being related to a dog’s presence or behaviour.

The council’s executive member for health and public protection Cllr Joanne Burton, said: ‘Hill Head is so important for the conservation of birds, yet it also experiences high visitor footfall and recreational activity.

‘There will always be areas where residents can walk their dogs along the coast at Hill Head, but it cannot be to the detriment of our coastal wildlife. I am delighted to be bringing in this dog exclusion zone to safeguard our coastal birds.’

SEE ALSO: Fareham Borough Council propose extra seasonal dog ban

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two dog exclusion zones along Hill Head beach happen at different times of the year, meaning that there would only ever be one exclusion zone in effect at any one time. A section of the beach will be available for dogs all year and dog walkers will still be able to use the walkway in front of the beach huts during exclusion times.

Councillor Seán Woodward, chairman of the Partnership for South Hampshire, the body that oversees Bird Aware, added: ‘I am so pleased that this protected zone has been introduced to provide a safe refuge for birds.