Secure dog parks and agility courses in the Portsmouth area and Hampshire

Portsmouth and the surrounding areas have a number of safe and secure dog parks and fields – as well as dog agility courses for your four-legged friends.

By Sophie Lewis
Published 16th May 2023, 16:12 BST
Updated 16th May 2023, 20:40 BST

With the summer months on the way, some dog owners may be looking for a treat for their dog before the heat hits and the city and surrounding areas have a huge range of places that dogs can go to let off some steam.

A number of secure fields are also available for hire for some privacy or to exercise dogs who need extra supervision or who are training.

SEE ALSO: Dogs in Portsmouth: Here are some tips on how to keep your dogs safe and healthy in the summer

Here are eight secure dog parks or agility courses in Portsmouth and the surrounding areas:

Here are some beautiful dog parks and agility courses.

1. Dog walks and courses

Here are some beautiful dog parks and agility courses. Photo: Google

Queen Elizabeth Country Park north of Clanfield has a dog agility course which is perfect for dog owners looking for an activity for their pets. It also have a private hire field. Picture by Sam Moore/SDNPA

2. Queen Elizabeth Country Park

Paw Paddock, Portsdown Hill, is a safe and secure place that dogs can roam freely and the company also have a number of different sites for dog owners.

3. Paw Paddock, Portsdown Hill

Dogs will have a field day at the Chichester Secure Dog Activity Park & Training Centre which offers a safe a secure site for dogs to run and play freely without owners having to worry about their safety.

4. Chichester Secure Dog Activity Park & Training Centre

