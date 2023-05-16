Secure dog parks and agility courses in the Portsmouth area and Hampshire
Portsmouth and the surrounding areas have a number of safe and secure dog parks and fields – as well as dog agility courses for your four-legged friends.
With the summer months on the way, some dog owners may be looking for a treat for their dog before the heat hits and the city and surrounding areas have a huge range of places that dogs can go to let off some steam.
A number of secure fields are also available for hire for some privacy or to exercise dogs who need extra supervision or who are training.
Here are eight secure dog parks or agility courses in Portsmouth and the surrounding areas: