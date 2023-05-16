News you can trust since 1877
Dogs in Portsmouth: Here are some tips on how to keep your dogs safe and healthy in the summer

With the summer months quickly approaching here are some tips to keep your dog safe and healthy in the heat.

By Sophie Lewis
Published 16th May 2023, 11:59 BST

Dog owners will have to change their routine slightly during the warmer months to ensure that their precious pooches stay cool and hydrated.

It is common for dogs to become unwell if they are exposed to the heat for too long – but there are some things you can do to prevent this from happening.

Here are some tips to keep your dogs happy in the summer:

Dog owners need to adjust the way that they look after their pooches in the summer. Here are some ways that can help keep dogs safe and healthy in the heat.

1. Keeping dogs safe and healthy in the summer is crucial

Dog owners need to adjust the way that they look after their pooches in the summer. Here are some ways that can help keep dogs safe and healthy in the heat.

You should never leave a dog in the car during a hot day. It can make them seriously unwell due to dehydration.

2. Don't leave dogs in hot cars

You should never leave a dog in the car during a hot day. It can make them seriously unwell due to dehydration.

Keeping pets cool during a heatwave is vitally important and in order to do this you should make sure that your dog has enough cool water at all times and is kept in the shade during hot days.

3. How to stay cool during a heatwave - drink plenty

Keeping pets cool during a heatwave is vitally important and in order to do this you should make sure that your dog has enough cool water at all times and is kept in the shade during hot days.

Ensuring that your dog is groomed regularly is important as it gets rid of excess hair that could be making your dog hot. Some dogs malt more in the summer and therefore it is a good idea to ensure they are brushed.

4. Dog grooming

Ensuring that your dog is groomed regularly is important as it gets rid of excess hair that could be making your dog hot. Some dogs malt more in the summer and therefore it is a good idea to ensure they are brushed.

