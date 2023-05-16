With the summer months quickly approaching here are some tips to keep your dog safe and healthy in the heat.
It is common for dogs to become unwell if they are exposed to the heat for too long – but there are some things you can do to prevent this from happening.
Here are some tips to keep your dogs happy in the summer:
1. Keeping dogs safe and healthy in the summer is crucial
Dog owners need to adjust the way that they look after their pooches in the summer. Here are some ways that can help keep dogs safe and healthy in the heat. Photo: PK-Photos
2. Don't leave dogs in hot cars
You should never leave a dog in the car during a hot day. It can make them seriously unwell due to dehydration. Photo: pixabay
3. How to stay cool during a heatwave - drink plenty
Keeping pets cool during a heatwave is vitally important and in order to do this you should make sure that your dog has enough cool water at all times and is kept in the shade during hot days. Photo: Kriste - stock.adobe.com
4. Dog grooming
Ensuring that your dog is groomed regularly is important as it gets rid of excess hair that could be making your dog hot. Some dogs malt more in the summer and therefore it is a good idea to ensure they are brushed. Photo: stock.adobe.com/ kirill vasilev