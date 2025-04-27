Selfless Blake conquers epic 100 mile challenge to raise money for cancer charities

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A selfless 12-year-old from Gosport has conquered an epic challenge and raised £1,250 for two cancer charities after completing a 100 mile run and cycle.

Blake Norris raised the money by completing a challenge to cycle for 50 miles and run for 50 miles over ten consecutive days, raising money for both The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity and Abby's Heroes - charities which have both supported friends in recent months.

Blake Norris who suggested a selfless 100 mile; 10 consecutive day challenge to ride 50 miles and 50 run miles for charity | The News

The Bay House School student was cheered on by family and friends who supported him and joined him for the last mile of his final run along Stokes Bay last Saturday, April 19.

Blake Norris (centre in white and blue) celebrating with family and friends in Stokes Bay | The News

He told The News he decided to take on the fundraising challenge for friends ‘going through tough times with cancer’ adding ‘I thought that it would help them’.

He said: “It was quite tough, and I could not have got through it without the help and support of my friends.”

Anyone wishing to donate can visit the fundraising page here.