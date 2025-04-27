Selfless Blake conquers epic 100 mile challenge to raise money for cancer charities
Blake Norris raised the money by completing a challenge to cycle for 50 miles and run for 50 miles over ten consecutive days, raising money for both The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity and Abby's Heroes - charities which have both supported friends in recent months.
The Bay House School student was cheered on by family and friends who supported him and joined him for the last mile of his final run along Stokes Bay last Saturday, April 19.
He told The News he decided to take on the fundraising challenge for friends ‘going through tough times with cancer’ adding ‘I thought that it would help them’.
He said: “It was quite tough, and I could not have got through it without the help and support of my friends.”
