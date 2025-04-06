Sensational scenes as crowds rock out at Takedown Festival - in pictures

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 6th Apr 2025, 13:57 BST

Music fans were rocking out at this year’s fabulous Takedown Festival at Portsmouth Guildhall.

Featuring 37 bands across three stages in about 14 hours of music, there was something for everyone who’s into the heavier end of things at the two-day festival on Friday and Saturday (April 4 and 5).

Highlights includes the blistering celtic-punk of Ferocious Dog; Kite Thief’s hugely cathartic pop-metal; Scarlet Rebels’ anthemic rock; New Jersey emo-rockers Save Face getting frantic; Lake Malice’s frontwoman Alice Guala covering every inch of the stage while showcasing an astonishing voice; and of course Portsmouth’s own Seething Akira storming through a riotous set of their signature electro-metal, finishing with a manic cover of Faithless’ Insomnia.

Review | Takedown Festival - Elvana, Ferocious Dog, Lake Malice, Seething Akira and more tear up Portsmouth Guildhall

Pictures Paul Windsor:

Festival goers

1. Takedown Festival

Festival goers | Paul Windsor

Shields' frontman gets up close with a fan

2. Takedown Festival

Shields' frontman gets up close with a fan | Paul Windsor

Festival goers

3. Takedown Festival

Festival goers | Paul Windsor

Seething Akira

4. Takedown Festival

Seething Akira | Paul Windsor Photo: Paul Windsor

