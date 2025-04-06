Sensational scenes as crowds rock out at Takedown Festival - in pictures

Featuring 37 bands across three stages in about 14 hours of music, there was something for everyone who’s into the heavier end of things at the two-day festival on Friday and Saturday (April 4 and 5).
Highlights includes the blistering celtic-punk of Ferocious Dog; Kite Thief’s hugely cathartic pop-metal; Scarlet Rebels’ anthemic rock; New Jersey emo-rockers Save Face getting frantic; Lake Malice’s frontwoman Alice Guala covering every inch of the stage while showcasing an astonishing voice; and of course Portsmouth’s own Seething Akira storming through a riotous set of their signature electro-metal, finishing with a manic cover of Faithless’ Insomnia.
Review | Takedown Festival - Elvana, Ferocious Dog, Lake Malice, Seething Akira and more tear up Portsmouth Guildhall
Pictures Paul Windsor:
