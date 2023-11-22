News you can trust since 1877
Separate incidents on M27 causing long rush hour delays for drivers this evening

Two separate incidents on the M27 this evening are causing long delays for drivers.
By Steve Deeks
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 17:56 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2023, 17:56 GMT
The first incident in Portsmouth has left a lane blocked between junction 12 and the A27 Portsbridge roundabout heading eastbound. A post from live travel service Romanse said: “M27 Eastbound - One lane BLOCKED between J12/#M275 and #A27/Portsbridge Rbt #Hilsea due to an incident, delays from J10/A32 #Fareham.”

The second incident was reported eastbound further along Hampshire’s major motorway. “M27 Eastbound - Lane 1 BLOCKED between J8/A3024 #Bursledon and J9/A27 #ParkGate due to RTI, delays from J8,” Romanse added.

Heavy traffic and delays have also been reported across other Portsmouth areas – see more here.

