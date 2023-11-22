Separate incidents on M27 causing long rush hour delays for drivers this evening
The first incident in Portsmouth has left a lane blocked between junction 12 and the A27 Portsbridge roundabout heading eastbound. A post from live travel service Romanse said: “M27 Eastbound - One lane BLOCKED between J12/#M275 and #A27/Portsbridge Rbt #Hilsea due to an incident, delays from J10/A32 #Fareham.”
The second incident was reported eastbound further along Hampshire’s major motorway. “M27 Eastbound - Lane 1 BLOCKED between J8/A3024 #Bursledon and J9/A27 #ParkGate due to RTI, delays from J8,” Romanse added.
