Firefighters attended

All lanes were stopped on the highway following the southbound crash, which took place just before 5pm near Horndean, and sparked gridlock across the area.

One person had to be extricated from their vehicle while another crash victim had managed to free themselves, Cosham watch manager Craig Sadler said.

Both needed hospital treatment.

Hampshire fire and rescue service posted: ‘Four private vehicles on the highway. One person extricated from the vehicle. Sent two pumps, one from Cosham and one from Havant. A further two appliances, a support pump and RSV - both from Cosham, were also called in.’

One witness, caught in the traffic hold up, reported seeing emergency service personnel slicing the roofs off two vehicles and people ‘being treated on the ground’.

A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary told The News yesterday: ‘We were called at 4.42pm to reports of a collision involving four vehicles on the southbound carriageway of the A3, between junctions 2 and 3.

‘Injuries have been reported, and both lanes have been closed with the incident is being dealt with.

‘Drivers are encouraged to use an alternative route.’

Another crash in the city centre took place shortly after 5pm on the northbound route of Mile End Road, at the junction of Princess Royal Way, contributing to the gridlock.

