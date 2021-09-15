All lanes have been stopped on the highway following the crash, which took place earlier this evening.

AA Traffic reports that at least four vehicles have been involved in the collision.

Meanwhile, huge tailbacks have been reported across the area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

edited:habibur rahman

One witness, caught in the traffic hold up, reported seeing emergency service personnel slicing the roofs off two vehicles and people ‘being treated on the ground’.

A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary told The News: ‘We were called at 4.42pm to reports of a collision involving four vehicles on the southbound carriageway of the A3, between junctions 2 and 3.

‘Injuries have been reported, and both lanes have been closed with the incident is being dealt with.

‘Drivers are encouraged to use an alternative route.’

The crash comes as a collision in Portsmouth city centre sparked gridlock this evening.

This incident took place shortly after 5pm on the northbound route of Mile End Road, at the junction of Princess Royal Way.

The road has been cleared, Portsmouth Roads Twitter account said minutes ago.

However, delays across the city centre remain as the heavy congestion continues to ease.

More to follow.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron