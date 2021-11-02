Seven cars crash in two incidents on A27 at Portsmouth within four minutes

The first incident happened at 5.13pm on the eastbound carriageway of the A27 in Farlington between the M27 Portsbridge roundabout and the A2030 Eastern Road on Monday.

It involved four vehicles and led to two people suffering minor injuries. The carriageway was clear by 6.45pm, police said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were two crashes on the A27

The second collision at 5.17pm was a three-vehicle collision on the westbound carriageway of the A27 – again between A2030 Eastern Road, Farlington, and the M27 Portsbridge roundabout at Hilsea.

‘One of the vehicles caught fire following the impact, so the carriageway was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident. No injuries were reported to us and the carriageway was partially reopened by 6.40pm,’ a police spokesman said.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron