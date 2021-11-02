The vehicle has caused disruption on the A32 since around 7.30am today.

Drivers are facing delays travelling northbound in Fareham.

The bus broke down on the A32 Gosport Road/Newgate Lane flyover and partially blocked both lanes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

AA’s traffic map is showing delays of seven minutes as of 8.45am.

ROMANSE, Hampshire County Council’s traffic account, is also reporting that there are 20 minute delays northbound on Wynch Lane between Kent Road and A32 Fareham Road.

Have you been caught in the traffic this morning?

Latest traffic news

SEE ALSO: Portsmouth Historic Dockyard brings back free entry as plans are revealed to transform the site

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email [email protected] or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron