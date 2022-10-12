Several crews of firefighters deployed to extinguish early morning garage blaze in Locks Heath
FIREFIGHTERS were deployed to extinguish an early morning garage fire.
Two crews from Hightown and one crew from Fareham rushed to the scene in Pennycress, Locks Heath.
Watch manager Richard Mount, of Fareham Fire Station, said: ‘We responded to a fire in a garage of a detached property at 4.19am.
‘Crews from Hightown were dealing with it on arrival.
‘Two hose reels were used to put out the fire.
‘There was no significant damage and no injuries.
‘It was fairly small. The stop message was given at 5.15am.’