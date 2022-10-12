News you can trust since 1877
Several crews of firefighters deployed to extinguish early morning garage blaze in Locks Heath

FIREFIGHTERS were deployed to extinguish an early morning garage fire.

By Freddie Webb
36 minutes ago - 1 min read

Two crews from Hightown and one crew from Fareham rushed to the scene in Pennycress, Locks Heath.

Watch manager Richard Mount, of Fareham Fire Station, said: ‘We responded to a fire in a garage of a detached property at 4.19am.

The fire was at a detached property in Pennycress, Locks Heath. Picture: Google Street View.

‘Crews from Hightown were dealing with it on arrival.

‘Two hose reels were used to put out the fire.

‘There was no significant damage and no injuries.

‘It was fairly small. The stop message was given at 5.15am.’

