A £1.7 million 450-seat theatre in Hampshire must close and be dismantled after being opened without planning permission.

Planning inspector Nancy Thomas has ruled it must be shut by October 12 after the theatre’s appeal failed.

The theatre’s artistic director Kevin Fraser had appealed against the enforcement order brought by Fareham Borough Council in December and the case was heard at a public inquiry in May but it was dismissed on August 12.

Titchfield Festival Theatre in St Margaret's has accused Fareham Borough Council of blocking its expansion plans

Mr Fraser, who is also the chair of trustees, said: “I am clearly broken-hearted at the decision from the Planning Inspectorate. The country will lose one of its greatest community arts assets and Shakespeare must be turning in his grave.”

The Arden at 71-73 St Margarets Lane had been created to the rear of the 188-seat Oak Theatre and the 96-seat Acorn Studio that have been operating since 2012 will continue at the Titchfield Festival Theatre.

Titchfield Festival Theatre Inspectorate Inquiry Hearing Tft Artistic Director Kevin Fraser Ldrs

The decision document said the inspector did not deem the development as “small-scale” and so the Arden Theatre was not under lawful development. She said Mr Fraser had breached planning rules including not undergoing a ”sequential test” that looked for other sites that the theatre could have been built on as part of the process.

The community theatre is in a rural neighbourhood that was also deemed unable to sustain the 33,000 potential visitors the 102 performances per year would generate in terms of impact on the neighbourhood with parking, noise and traffic safety.

Fareham Borough Council’s vice chairman of the planning committee, Cllr Ian Bastable said: “I am pleased to see the planning enforcement notice has been upheld and the appeal dismissed. It seems extraordinary that, despite concerns raised by the council in connection with creating a large theatre here, the works still went ahead.

Titchfield Festival Theatre Inspectorate Inquiry Hearing Stephen Jupp And Emma Dring 2

“I would like to reassure all of our residents that where development is carried out without planning permission, and is unacceptable in planning terms, this council will take action against it.’