Shampagne Shirley welcomes BBC judge in charity tour from North to South

On March 12, Darren Peat, from Havant, along with Victoria Roberts and Liam Halewood will host a charity event, featuring cabaret and an appearance from Shampagne Shirley at the Dockyard Club in Southsea.

At 7:30pm, DJ, host and performer Darren, along with friends Victoria and Liam, will engage in an evening of lively entertainment from two decades, the 80s and 90s, with bingo and a meal included in the price of the £8 ticket.

‘I myself will be performing as Shampagne Shirley, my drag queen alter-ego,’ Darren said.

Victoria is best known for her appearance as a judge on the BBC series, All Together Now, and now tours the UK performing her cabaret shows.

‘I met Victoria at Peekabooze, a cabaret bar in Blackpool and she has become a very very close friend,’ says Darren.

Darren and Victoria hope to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer support and James Bulger Memorial Trust, charities chosen by the pair, and bring their performances to Onslow Road, Southsea - in a tour from North to South.

‘I go to Blackpool once a year with my partner, I suggested ‘well why don’t you come South for a change,’ said Darren.

All profits from the evening will be split between the two charities, with Macmillan providing support to those affected by Cancer and the James Bulger Memorial Trust which offers holidays for a child and their family who have experienced bereavement and other trauma.

‘With me being a host and a DJ, I thought well let’s turn the tables.’ Darren said.

Carer and entertainer Darren, 50, has been supporting and raising money for charities close to his heart for 15 years and counting.

In the past, Darren has helped raise money for various charities such as the British Heart Foundation, Cancer Research UK, Mind and Helping Hands Community Trust.

‘I do it to give back to other people that have looked out for me,’ he said.

Later in the year, on April 18, Darren plans to host another fundraiser in aid of Cancer Research, a bank holiday Monday Easter fete held from 10am - 4pm, in the Havant Market Traders Area.

‘My time, when I’m not caring for the husband who’s wheelchair bound, is spent giving back to others,’ said Darren.

To find out more, or buy tickets for Darren and Victoria’s fundraiser visit facebook.com/events/638515394021854 or call 07758610356.

