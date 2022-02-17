Staff and customers at Wetherspoons venue The Denmead Queen are carrying out a static bike ride to raise money for Young Lives vs Cancer, and are on their way to completing their mission to ride 874 miles.

The cycle route, from Lands End to John O’Groats, covers the length of Great Britain as it travels from north to south and The Denmead Queen are facing their final push to reach their target as they near 500 miles.

Charity manager for Wetherspoons Waterlooville, Vicky Combs said: ‘The customers have loved getting involved and the staff have been great too, my boss Callum has been on the bike every single shift he can.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Denmead Queen, Waterlooville is holding a charity bike ride to raise money for Young Lives vs Cancer on Thursday 10 February 2022 Pictured: Mike Wright of Pure Gym, and staff of Denmead Queen, Jordan Hayter, Vicky Coombe and Sky Locke Picture: Habibur Rahman

The pub, which has raised a figure of £300 and rising, has also received huge support from Pure Gym in Waterlooville, who loaned the static bike for use.

Assistant general manager of Pure Gym, Mike Wright, has been on the bike several times himself and encouraged other staff members at the gym to help the pub reach their goal during one last push.

The pub has provided extra incentives to customers such as a free burger for every 16 kilometres, which helped to peak interest for customers.

The Denmead Queen, Waterlooville is holding a charity bike ride to raise money for Young Lives vs Cancer on Thursday 10 February 2022 Pictured: Mike Wright of Pure Gym, and staff of Denmead Queen, Jordan Hayter, Vicky Coombe and Sky Locke Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘Wetherspoons have always supported Young Lives vs Cancer,’ said Vicky.

‘A lot of our regulars have donated, when staff go on it they see us doing it and donate.’

Aside from the current fundraiser The Denmead Queen draws a bonus ball every Friday, the winner receives half the funds donated over the week and the other half goes towards Young Lives vs Cancer.

Liz Blunt, Senior Fundraising Engagement Manager for Hampshire from Young Lives vs Cancer said: ‘We are so grateful to Wetherspoons staff and customers for their amazing support for children and young people with cancer since 2002.’

The charity, which provides support to families affected by cancer, does not receive any government funding, so relies on the donations and fundraising of supporters like Wetherspoons.

The pub also has plans for a summer fate, to again raise funds and awareness for their chosen charity.

‘We want to go out the front and have all sorts of things going on for kids and adults, that’s in the pipeline at the moment,’ adds Vicky.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron