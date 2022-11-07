Shaping Portsmouth Awards 2023 nominations open for city's game-changing organisations

Shaping Portsmouth Yvonne Clay hosting the last Shaping Portsmouth conference. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Shaping Portsmouth seeks to recognise those who have made an outstanding contribution to life in the city, with next year’s theme focusing on Transforming Portsmouth Together.

Nominations are open on the Shaping Portsmouth website until November 30, with nominations accepted for game-changing businesses, community groups, and educational organisations.

Stuart Brown, Shaping Portsmouth’s head of events, said: ‘Every year it is really heartening to see the full scope of what our City’s businesses, schools, charities and community groups are doing for the betterment of the City.

‘It’s always a tough decision when the team has to choose a winner, when there are so many worthy organisations that deserve our recognition. I’m really looking forward to reading this year’s nominations and seeing some of the great work that you all want us to consider.’

Shaping Portsmouth is also taking nominations for its Armed Forces Covenant award, which seeks to recognise an outstanding contribution to the Armed Forces community, whether it’s been helping serving personnel, reservists, service leavers, or their families.

The awards’ winners will be announced at the The Shaping Portsmouth Conference at the Guildhall on Friday January 27 2023.

Speaking at the event will be Andrew Cullen, CEO of Portsmouth Football Club, Police Superintendent Claire Jenkins of Hampshire Constabulary, and Hannah Prowse, CEO of The Portsmouth Naval Base Property Trust, who will be talking about the regeneration plans for Portsmouth Historic Dockyard.

Advertisement Hide Ad