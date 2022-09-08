From St Mary’s Church in Fratton, Father Bob White met the Queen at Buckingham Palace in 2019, when he became part of the 33-strong group of Queen’s Chaplains.

He said: ‘I’m deeply, deeply saddened.

‘The time I met her was a great joy. You had a real sense of being in the presence of someone incredibly special – you were just overwhelmed by her presence and the kind of person she was.

Pictured is: Dean of Portsmouth Cathedral, Dr Anthony Cane Picture: Keith Woodland (190621-441)

‘I hope that people learn from her dedication to her vows and her service to others’.

Now Father Bob is waiting to hear if he will remain as a King’s Chaplain.

He said: ‘It’s an unknown. It’s been an honour to be the chaplain I have been.’

St Mary’s is planning a special service on Sunday afternoon, with details to be confirmed.

The Queen has died at the age of 96. Photo by Jeff J Mitchell - WPA Pool /Getty Images

From Southsea’s Jami Mosque, committee member Mahbub Choudhury said the city’s Muslim community was grieving the loss of the Queen, who was held in ‘such high regard’ – and Mahbub himself was left reflecting on his own meeting with Her Majesty.

The 42-year-old said: ‘I was nine or 10 at the time. She was visiting the Royal Navy, and they had school children from Portsmouth to greet her, and she went around shaking hands. I was one of them. At the time I didn’t realise the importance. Looking back on it, I think – wow. I still remember it all these years later. She had this aurora – everyone feels that they knew the Queen.

‘She was very respected in the Muslim community and in our mosque she was held in very high regard. The mosque wants to extend its condolences to the Royal Family.’

Jami Mosque, Southsea, pictured in 2021. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Jaswant Singh Digpal, the secretary of the Guru Nanaksar Gurdwara in Margate Road, said the Sikh community in Portsmouth is ‘absolutely devastated’ by the news.

He said: ‘She was a mother figure. The Sikh community absolutely adored the Queen. My father had the honour of meeting the Queen, and I remember when she came to Portsmouth. Her death is a real loss to the country and the world.’

The temple is planning a special service on Sunday, and will be open for all to attend.

The Dean of Portsmouth Cathedral, Dr Anthony Crane, said the Queen was an inspirational figure for people of faith.

Jaswant Singh-Digpal, secretary of the Guru Nanaksar Gurdwara in Margate Road in 2021. Picture: Mike Cooter (010522)

He said: ‘At this sad time for our nation and the Commonwealth, we at Portsmouth Cathedral join the people of this diocese in expressing our affection and gratitude as we mourn the death of our Sovereign.

‘Her Majesty the Queen has not only served this nation and the whole commonwealth with great distinction throughout an outstandingly long reign, she has been a particular inspiration to people of faith through her personal commitment to God and the way this has shaped her life of service.

‘She, together with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren hold a special place in the affections of the people of the diocese, which she visited many times, not least for the Royal Maundy Service at Portsmouth Cathedral in 1998.

‘As we honour the memory of Her Majesty and give thanks for her reign, we extend our condolences to our new Sovereign and to all members of the royal family, and assure them of our prayers.’