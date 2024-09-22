Shining Stars Walk lights up Portsmouth as people raise money for Rowans Hospice

By Sophie Lewis
Published 22nd Sep 2024, 14:03 BST
Hundreds of people have taken part in the Shining Stars Walk Rowans Hospice charity walk.

This year, the popular Moonlit and Starlit walks have been merged into one family-friendly walk – the Shining Stars Walk which took place on Saturday, September 21.The fundraiser event gave people the option to take part in a four or eight mile sponsored walk around Portsmouth and Southsea yesterday evening.

Yvonne Penny-Filewod, the charity's head of fundraising and Mmarketing said: "We are delighted to have the opportunity to share this unforgettable evening with families from our local community.

"Rowans offers an invaluable service to the local community, helping people with life-limiting illnesses live as well as possible.”

The walk does not only raise money for Rowans Hospice, but it also gives people the opportunity to remember their loved ones and the event had a dedicated space where those taking part could light a candle.

Here are 18 pictures from the Rowans Hospice Shining Stars Walk:

People have taken part in the Rowans Hospice Shining Stars Walk on Saturday, September 21, 2024, in a bid to raise money for the charity. Those taking part had the option to complete a 4 or 8 mile sponsored walk around Portsmouth and Southsea. Picture Credit: Matthew Clark

1. Rowans Hospice Shining Stars Walk

People have taken part in the Rowans Hospice Shining Stars Walk on Saturday, September 21, 2024, in a bid to raise money for the charity. Those taking part had the option to complete a 4 or 8 mile sponsored walk around Portsmouth and Southsea. Picture Credit: Matthew Clark Photo: Matthew Clark

2. Rowans Hospice Shining Stars Walk

People have taken part in the Rowans Hospice Shining Stars Walk on Saturday, September 21, 2024, in a bid to raise money for the charity. Those taking part had the option to complete a 4 or 8 mile sponsored walk around Portsmouth and Southsea. Picture Credit: Matthew Clark Photo: Matthew Clark

3. Rowans Hospice Shining Stars Walk

People have taken part in the Rowans Hospice Shining Stars Walk on Saturday, September 21, 2024, in a bid to raise money for the charity. Those taking part had the option to complete a 4 or 8 mile sponsored walk around Portsmouth and Southsea. Picture Credit: Matthew Clark Photo: Matthew Clark

4. Rowans Hospice Shining Stars Walk

People have taken part in the Rowans Hospice Shining Stars Walk on Saturday, September 21, 2024, in a bid to raise money for the charity. Those taking part had the option to complete a 4 or 8 mile sponsored walk around Portsmouth and Southsea. Picture Credit: Matthew Clark Photo: Matthew Clark

