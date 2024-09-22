This year, the popular Moonlit and Starlit walks have been merged into one family-friendly walk – the Shining Stars Walk which took place on Saturday, September 21.The fundraiser event gave people the option to take part in a four or eight mile sponsored walk around Portsmouth and Southsea yesterday evening.

Yvonne Penny-Filewod, the charity's head of fundraising and Mmarketing said: "We are delighted to have the opportunity to share this unforgettable evening with families from our local community.

"Rowans offers an invaluable service to the local community, helping people with life-limiting illnesses live as well as possible.”

Here are 18 pictures from the Rowans Hospice Shining Stars Walk:

