Shocked nurse scoops £20,000 after thinking she had won only £20

A competition winner received the shock of her life when she discovered she had won a whopping £20,000 cash prize - after initially thinking it was just £20.

Winner Karen Hitchman | BOTB

Karen Hitchman, from Liss, described the moment she found out about her big win in BOTB’s Instant Wins Competition as “breathtaking”.

After initially receiving an email notification, she received a video call from BOTB presenter Christian Williams, who congratulated her on her win. "I can’t believe it. I thought it was only £20 initially and when I checked again and saw it was £20,000 it was breathtaking,” the 61-year-old nurse said.

“I was at home feeling a bit rough when I played, so it certainly picked me up, and I felt very emotional.”

The mother-of-five said she was planning to use her cash prize to put towards buying a new campervan. “We’ve been playing to win a campervan with BOTB for a long time, and have seen one we like. We would love to go to Scotland.

“We’ve also got a big family who live all over the country, so we would like to use the money to go somewhere at Christmas where we can all get together. When we told the family they couldn’t stop screaming and shouting.

Christian said: “When you’re feeling unwell, all you want is something to help pick you up, and what better way than to win a whopping £20,000!

“Karen has been playing with BOTB for some time trying to win a campervan, and I’m so happy that she now has the cash to help make her dream come true.”

Leading car competitions company BOTB hands over the keys to a stunning dream car each week as well as a lifestyle prize. It also offers people the chance to win a holiday, cash, tech, cars and more in its Instant Wins Competition.

Founded by William Hindmarch in 1999, BOTB has given away £70m-worth of cars so far. To see Karen’s reaction alongside a host of other winners, head over to BOTB.com.