The Hawker Hunter flown by Andrew Hill plummeted on to the A27 during an aerial display at the Shoreham Airshow, West Sussex, on August 22 2015. On December 20 2022, West Sussex senior coroner Penelope Schofield made her conclusion of unlawful killing months after denying a request from Mr Hill to rule out the verdict in advance.

READ NOW: Police chase down rider

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Hill, who survived the crash and says he has no memory of it, has applied for a judicial review into the conclusion in a move described as a ‘body blow’ to the victims’ families.

Nine of the Shoreham air crash victims (top row left to right) Graham Mallinson, Mark Trussler and Maurice Abrahams, (middle row left to right) Matthew Grimstone, Dylan Archer and Richard Smith, (bottom row left to right) Tony Brightwell, Matt Jones and Mark Reeves. PA/PA Wire

The High Court will decide whether to allow his bid.

‘The coroner has received a judicial review pre-action letter from Mr Hill regarding the Shoreham Airshow inquest conclusion into the death of 11 men,’ a spokesman for the West Sussex County Council coroner’s service said.

Tim Loughton, MP for East Worthing and Shoreham who was present at the conclusion of the inquest, described the decision to appeal as ‘cruel and insensitive beyond words’.

He added: ‘After more than seven years’ patient and dignified wait for closure after the Shoreham Airshow tragedy, the news that the coroner’s verdict is to be challenged will come as a body blow to the families of the victims.’

Mr Hill was charged with 11 counts of manslaughter by gross negligence but, after a trial, was found not guilty in March 2019. Ms Schofield said although she recorded a narrative verdict of unlawful killing, it did not ‘detract from the fact’ of Mr Hill’s acquittal in a criminal court.

However, she told the court it was ‘clear and obvious’ Mr Hill should have abandoned the manoeuvre he was undertaking, adding: ‘This was not a close or difficult judgment call.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although Mr Hill attended the inquest several times after it began on November 30 2022, he was not present for Ms Schofield’s conclusion.

The 11 victims were Anthony Brightwell, 53, from Hove; Daniele Polito, 23, from Goring-by-Sea; Dylan Archer, 42, from Brighton; Jacob Schilt, 23, from Brighton; James Mallinson, 72, from Newick; Mark Reeves, 53, from Seaford; Mark Trussler, 54, from Worthing; Matthew Grimstone, 23, from Brighton; Matthew Jones, 24, from Littlehampton; Maurice Abrahams, 76, from Brighton; and Richard Smith, 26, from Hove.

Mr Smith had previously worked in a bike shop in Cosham, and Mr Schilt was a graduate of the University of Portsmouth. He was on his way to play football for Worthing United with team-mate Matt Grimstone when the Hawker Hunter aircraft crash-landed.