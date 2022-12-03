Small Business Saturday UK is a annual non-commercial campaign that highlights small business success and encourages consumers to shop local.

MPs from Havant to Gosport have used the day to highlight a wide range of firms.

In Portsmouth South, Labour MP Stephen Morgan revealed constituents’ favourite local businesses for special awards this year.

Stephen Morgan presents The Recovery Room with an award as the area's friendliest business after a resident poll.

The MP announced that Just Glass UK – a household glass collection service based in Southsea – has won the award for greenest local business, while sports recovery clinic The Recovery Room was chosen as the area’s friendliest business – and haberdashery Seeded in Clarendon Road won the award for best overall business.

Meanwhile in Gosport, MP Caroline Dinenage has revealed constituents choice for the area’s best independent shop.

Beating 100 other nominated business after 2,500 votes were cast, Indelible Ink have been crowned as Gosport’s Best Independent Shop 2022.

Alverstoke Village Hardware, P&Js Food Ltd, and A Slice of Vinyl came in as runners p.

Ms Dinenage said: ‘I am delighted that Indelible Ink have been named as Gosport’s Best Independent Shop.

‘It was fantastic to see so many constituents nominating their favourite small businesses across Gosport, Lee on the Solent, Stubbington and Hill Head.

‘I want to congratulate all of the business which were nominated in this competition, it shows how much local people appreciate the quality, service and individuality of our independent traders.’

In Havant, MP Alan Mak has visited a range of businesses that he believes residents should get behind, including the Golden Lion in Bedhampton, 1st Quay Fish & Chips in Widley, and beauty provider Southbourne Studio in Emsworth.

The MP said: ‘I hope residents across the Havant constituency will support our pubs and high streets all year round.’

In Portsmouth North, Conservative MP Penny Mordaunt called on residents to back Tangier Road Butchers, after coverage in The News lead to the hard-hit firm receiving a financial life-lie from SAS star Ant Middleton.