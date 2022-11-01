When Joseph Etele, 43, a response officer from Hambledon, used the car park at the Havant Health Centre for a medical appointment he assumed it would be free of charge.

This was until the company Smart Parking, which owns the car park outside the health centre, sent him two fines for not typing in his registration details into the ticket machines.

NOW READ: Campaign to save nature reserve visitor centre builds momentum

Havant Health Centre and inset, Joseph Etele who is refusing to pay a penalty fine from Smart Parking

He said: ‘The first time I tried their tablet it wouldn't work for me at all - I asked the receptionist and he said “don't worry about it”. A couple of weeks later I went in again in another vehicle - I tried both tablets on that occasion and couldn’t get it to work.

‘The last thing I've done is written to Smart Parking, referenced the ticket and I said I'm not vulnerable, you’re picking on vulnerable people, I'm not paying you and I’ve left it at that. It’s not like I'm trying to get out of a fee, it’s free parking, I was there for a medical appointment.

SEE ALSO: Drivers face penalty points for not wearing a seat belt

‘I’ve got the notice - the main bit says “you must pay this” in large letters then there’s an image and then the text underneath it which explains what's going on is so hard to read which is obviously done on purpose - I can’t read it with my glasses on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I’m a police officer so I'm not intimidated by their tactics or anything, the worst-case scenario is that they’ll take me to court. I think they’re basically authorised criminals in my opinion, they’re preying on vulnerable people who get scared by these notices. I’ve done what I've done and I'll wait and see what happens but I'm not going to allow them to intimidate me or bully me into paying something that really isn’t fair.’

Both charges are £60 each rising to £100 if the fine is not paid within 14 days.

A spokesperson for Smart Parking said: 'There is very limited parking at the Havant Health Centre so Smart Parking were brought into manage its car park to make sure patients can always find somewhere to park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

'To ensure patients are not charged for parking, all patients are asked to register their cars onto a tablet on the front desk of the health centre. This procedure is clearly highlighted across numerous signs both in the car park and the health centre itself.