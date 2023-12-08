Snow in Hampshire: 13 pictures of snowy days in Portsmouth in past years
Following the brief and fleeting visit of snow flakes in the city last week The News has decided to look at snowy days over the years.
Portsmouth has been covered in blankets of snow numerous times over the years and everyone in the city has made the most of snow days.
The two most prominent years when snow took over the city was 2013 and 2018.
The News has had a nostalgic look back at snowy Portsmouth over the years - see 13 pictures:
