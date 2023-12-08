News you can trust since 1877
Snow in Hampshire: 13 pictures of snowy days in Portsmouth in past years

Following the brief and fleeting visit of snow flakes in the city last week The News has decided to look at snowy days over the years.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 8th Dec 2023, 09:00 GMT
Updated 8th Dec 2023, 09:34 GMT

Portsmouth has been covered in blankets of snow numerous times over the years and everyone in the city has made the most of snow days.

The two most prominent years when snow took over the city was 2013 and 2018.

The News has had a nostalgic look back at snowy Portsmouth over the years - see 13 pictures:

The beast from the East made its presence felt in Portsmouth back in 2018 but that wasn't stopping people from having fun int he snow. Pictured: Evelyn Boom pushes Paul and George Higgs on the sled. Picture: Keith Woodland

1. Beast from the East in 2018

The beast from the East made its presence felt in Portsmouth back in 2018 but that wasn't stopping people from having fun int he snow. Pictured: Evelyn Boom pushes Paul and George Higgs on the sled. Picture: Keith Woodland Photo: Keith Woodland

Southwick Hill Road was covered in snow following freezing weather back in 2013. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak

2. Portsmouth winter 2013 snow

Southwick Hill Road was covered in snow following freezing weather back in 2013. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

Out of service First buses get a wintry coat as they sit still in Hilsea, near the Portsbridge Roundabout.

3. Remembering Portsmouth’s 2013 snow

Out of service First buses get a wintry coat as they sit still in Hilsea, near the Portsbridge Roundabout. Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

A cheeky squirrel made the most of the snowy weather in 2013. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak

4. Remembering Portsmouth’s 2013 snow

A cheeky squirrel made the most of the snowy weather in 2013. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

