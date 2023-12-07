News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Portsmouth weather: When will the "heavy" rain start and stop? Hour by hour forecast as Met Office warning issued

Strong winds and “heavy” rain are forecast to batter Portsmouth today amid the second weather warning this week.
By Freddie Webb
Published 7th Dec 2023, 10:12 GMT
Updated 7th Dec 2023, 10:12 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Met Office issued the yellow warning for intense downpours yesterday, which covers the city, Gosport, Fareham and much of the south coast. Multiple other warnings have also been implemented across the UK.

The alert will be in place from 11am today until 10pm this evening. “A band of rain will move eastwards across the area during Thursday before clearing during the evening. Rain will be heavy at times, especially over hills, with 20-30mm likely in places,” The Met Office said.

NOW READ: "Heavy" rain expected as warning issued

The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning over Portsmouth, Gosport, Fareham and much of the south coast of England. Other rain warnings have been implemented across the UK. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 271023-11)The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning over Portsmouth, Gosport, Fareham and much of the south coast of England. Other rain warnings have been implemented across the UK. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 271023-11)
The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning over Portsmouth, Gosport, Fareham and much of the south coast of England. Other rain warnings have been implemented across the UK. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 271023-11)
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Rain will be accompanied by strong south-easterly winds. Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.” The forecaster added that public transport services may be disrupted due to the heavy showers and flooding is possible in some isolated areas.

They said spray on the roads may increase travel times. The Met Office issued an hour by hour forecast of when the showers are expected, and when the wind speeds will be at their highest. BBC Weather also issued the alert and predict the heavy showers will impact most of the afternoon.

When will the rain start and stop? Met Office hourly forecast

10am – Overcast – 9C – 34mph wind speeds

11am – Light Rain – 9C – 36mph wind speeds

12pm – Light Rain – 8C – 37mph wind speeds

1pm – Heavy Rain – 8C – 36mph wind speeds

2pm – Heavy Rain – 8C – 37mph wind speeds

3pm – Heavy Rain – 8C – 36mph wind speeds

SEE ALSO: UK Pride 2025 to be held in Portsmouth

4pm – Heavy Rain – 9C – 35mph wind speeds

5pm – Heavy Rain – 9C – 34mph wind speeds

6pm – Heavy Rain – 9C – 32mph wind speeds

7pm – Heavy Rain – 9C – 29mph wind speeds

8pm – Overcast – 9C – 26mph wind speeds

9pm – Cloudy – 10C – 22mph wind speeds

10pm – Cloudy – 10C – 19mph wind speeds

11pm – Cloudy – 10C – 18mph wind speeds

Related topics:PortsmouthMet OfficeGosportFareham