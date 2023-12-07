Portsmouth weather: When will the "heavy" rain start and stop? Hour by hour forecast as Met Office warning issued
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Met Office issued the yellow warning for intense downpours yesterday, which covers the city, Gosport, Fareham and much of the south coast. Multiple other warnings have also been implemented across the UK.
The alert will be in place from 11am today until 10pm this evening. “A band of rain will move eastwards across the area during Thursday before clearing during the evening. Rain will be heavy at times, especially over hills, with 20-30mm likely in places,” The Met Office said.
NOW READ: "Heavy" rain expected as warning issued
"Rain will be accompanied by strong south-easterly winds. Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.” The forecaster added that public transport services may be disrupted due to the heavy showers and flooding is possible in some isolated areas.
They said spray on the roads may increase travel times. The Met Office issued an hour by hour forecast of when the showers are expected, and when the wind speeds will be at their highest. BBC Weather also issued the alert and predict the heavy showers will impact most of the afternoon.
When will the rain start and stop? Met Office hourly forecast
10am – Overcast – 9C – 34mph wind speeds
11am – Light Rain – 9C – 36mph wind speeds
12pm – Light Rain – 8C – 37mph wind speeds
1pm – Heavy Rain – 8C – 36mph wind speeds
2pm – Heavy Rain – 8C – 37mph wind speeds
3pm – Heavy Rain – 8C – 36mph wind speeds
SEE ALSO: UK Pride 2025 to be held in Portsmouth
4pm – Heavy Rain – 9C – 35mph wind speeds
5pm – Heavy Rain – 9C – 34mph wind speeds
6pm – Heavy Rain – 9C – 32mph wind speeds
7pm – Heavy Rain – 9C – 29mph wind speeds
8pm – Overcast – 9C – 26mph wind speeds
9pm – Cloudy – 10C – 22mph wind speeds
10pm – Cloudy – 10C – 19mph wind speeds
11pm – Cloudy – 10C – 18mph wind speeds