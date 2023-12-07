Strong winds and “heavy” rain are forecast to batter Portsmouth today amid the second weather warning this week.

The alert will be in place from 11am today until 10pm this evening. “A band of rain will move eastwards across the area during Thursday before clearing during the evening. Rain will be heavy at times, especially over hills, with 20-30mm likely in places,” The Met Office said.

The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning over Portsmouth, Gosport, Fareham and much of the south coast of England. Other rain warnings have been implemented across the UK. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 271023-11)

"Rain will be accompanied by strong south-easterly winds. Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.” The forecaster added that public transport services may be disrupted due to the heavy showers and flooding is possible in some isolated areas.

They said spray on the roads may increase travel times. The Met Office issued an hour by hour forecast of when the showers are expected, and when the wind speeds will be at their highest. BBC Weather also issued the alert and predict the heavy showers will impact most of the afternoon.

When will the rain start and stop? Met Office hourly forecast

10am – Overcast – 9C – 34mph wind speeds

11am – Light Rain – 9C – 36mph wind speeds

12pm – Light Rain – 8C – 37mph wind speeds

1pm – Heavy Rain – 8C – 36mph wind speeds

2pm – Heavy Rain – 8C – 37mph wind speeds

3pm – Heavy Rain – 8C – 36mph wind speeds

4pm – Heavy Rain – 9C – 35mph wind speeds

5pm – Heavy Rain – 9C – 34mph wind speeds

6pm – Heavy Rain – 9C – 32mph wind speeds

7pm – Heavy Rain – 9C – 29mph wind speeds

8pm – Overcast – 9C – 26mph wind speeds

9pm – Cloudy – 10C – 22mph wind speeds

10pm – Cloudy – 10C – 19mph wind speeds