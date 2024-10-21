Social media video shows woman walking naked in Portsmouth city centre
A woman has been taken to hospital after a social media video was widely shared of her walking naked through the city centre on Saturday.
The female was seen walking in Crasswell Street around 2pm on a warm day before police intervened and dealt with the concern for welfare. She was then taken to hospital.
A force spokesperson said: “Police were called at 1.59pm on Saturday (19 October) to reports relating to the concern for welfare of a woman in Crasswell Street. Officers attended to speak to the woman and she was taken to hospital.”
