A woman has been taken to hospital after a social media video was widely shared of her walking naked through the city centre on Saturday.

The woman was seen in Crasswell Street on Saturday | Supplied

The female was seen walking in Crasswell Street around 2pm on a warm day before police intervened and dealt with the concern for welfare. She was then taken to hospital.

A force spokesperson said: “Police were called at 1.59pm on Saturday (19 October) to reports relating to the concern for welfare of a woman in Crasswell Street. Officers attended to speak to the woman and she was taken to hospital.”

A social media video post of the incident was widely shared across social media.