Solent Male Voice Choir to perform in memory of fellow singer at Emsworth Horticultural Show
SINGERS set to perform this bank holiday Monday will dedicate their shows to the memory of one of their own.
Solent Male Voice Choir will stage two concerts for its debut at the Emsworth Horticultural Show, performing at 12pm and 3pm in the grounds of the New Life Church in Thorney Road.
Members will perform in memory of tenor Martin Ellwood of Deanswood Drive, Waterlooville who died on August 15 at the age of 64 following a battle with cancer.
Read More
Most Popular
-
1
Royal Navy: 'Technical' fault delays departure of aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales from Portsmouth
-
2
Paulsgrove pupil destined to study at Eton after securing stunning GCSE results
-
3
Fareham school holiday camp at Boundary Oak School forced to temporarily close after Ofsted uncovers 'lack of supervision' on site
-
4
Police searching for Portsmouth girl, 14, who has been missing for over a week
-
5
Range Rover filled with 'large quantity' of Class A drugs seized in Fareham Town Centre
He leaves his wife Kay, his three children, Matthew, Rebecca, and Natalie, and three grandchildren.
David Stretton, spokesman for the choir, said: ‘A software engineer, Martin was noted for his sense of humour and his love of discussion and was a popular leader at work for problem-solving sessions at catch-ups during lockdown.
‘Reading was a passion and he was a dedicated member of the Beacon Church at the Meridian Centre.’