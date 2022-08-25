Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Solent Male Voice Choir will stage two concerts for its debut at the Emsworth Horticultural Show, performing at 12pm and 3pm in the grounds of the New Life Church in Thorney Road.

Members will perform in memory of tenor Martin Ellwood of Deanswood Drive, Waterlooville who died on August 15 at the age of 64 following a battle with cancer.

Members of the Solent Male Voice Choir in Portsmouth.

He leaves his wife Kay, his three children, Matthew, Rebecca, and Natalie, and three grandchildren.

David Stretton, spokesman for the choir, said: ‘A software engineer, Martin was noted for his sense of humour and his love of discussion and was a popular leader at work for problem-solving sessions at catch-ups during lockdown.