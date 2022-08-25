News you can trust since 1877
Solent Male Voice Choir to perform in memory of fellow singer at Emsworth Horticultural Show

SINGERS set to perform this bank holiday Monday will dedicate their shows to the memory of one of their own.

By Emily Jessica Turner
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 5:12 pm

Solent Male Voice Choir will stage two concerts for its debut at the Emsworth Horticultural Show, performing at 12pm and 3pm in the grounds of the New Life Church in Thorney Road.

Members will perform in memory of tenor Martin Ellwood of Deanswood Drive, Waterlooville who died on August 15 at the age of 64 following a battle with cancer.

Members of the Solent Male Voice Choir in Portsmouth.

He leaves his wife Kay, his three children, Matthew, Rebecca, and Natalie, and three grandchildren.

David Stretton, spokesman for the choir, said: ‘A software engineer, Martin was noted for his sense of humour and his love of discussion and was a popular leader at work for problem-solving sessions at catch-ups during lockdown.

Reading was a passion and he was a dedicated member of the Beacon Church at the Meridian Centre.’

