News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Mental health is the main reason kids call Childline, charity reveals
Grocery inflation drops again with butter now 16p cheaper
Bodies of 1,500 Hamas fighters found on Israeli territory
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan

Solent Mind in Hampshire widens gateway to services as demand for mental health support continues to soar

The demand for mental support in the city is continuing to increase year on year and a Hampshire charity is widening the gateway to services as a response.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 10th Oct 2023, 10:14 BST- 2 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Solent Mind is offering a wider, simpler way for people to access its services in Portsmouth, as the number of people living with mental health problems in the city continues to rise.

According to the charity, 44,500 people were supported by Solent Mind between 2022 and 2023 and there is an increasing number of men in Portsmouth who are seeking support.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The local charity has adapted its breadth of services in Portsmouth in response to the largest number of people asking for help than ever before.

Solent Mind responds to an increasing number of people accessing its mental health services. Picture credit: Nina RaingoldSolent Mind responds to an increasing number of people accessing its mental health services. Picture credit: Nina Raingold
Solent Mind responds to an increasing number of people accessing its mental health services. Picture credit: Nina Raingold
Most Popular

From early support to prevent problems occurring to well-being services, peer support, and help getting into and staying in employment, there are now eight different types of free support available to local residents who are experiencing a mental health problem.

SEE ALSO: ‘An absolute godsend’ – neonatal support groups for parents relaunched at QA Hospital

Clare Grant, Acting Director of Services, Solent Mind, said: “Locally, the number of people that we’re supporting with a mental health problem is increasing year-on-year.

“Mental health problems can have a wide range of causes, but added stress from external factors such as the rising cost-of-living is certainly contributing to poorer mental health amongst people in Portsmouth and beyond - and making it more difficult for people to manage their symptoms.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It’s incredibly important to us that we continue to remain flexible and adept, opening new services and providing support to respond to the needs of more people than ever before. The changes that we’ve made to our services in Portsmouth will allow us to do this.”

Solent Mind is launching an online campaign to help anyone who is currently experiencing a mental health problem in Portsmouth get control of how they are feeling.

From October until the end of 2023, the mental health charity will be publishing advice and guidance on how to manage your mental health and get the best from mental health support services in Portsmouth across its website and social media channels.

For more information about the charity and how to access mental health support, click here.

Related topics:PortsmouthHampshireQA Hospital