Solent Mind in Hampshire widens gateway to services as demand for mental health support continues to soar
Solent Mind is offering a wider, simpler way for people to access its services in Portsmouth, as the number of people living with mental health problems in the city continues to rise.
According to the charity, 44,500 people were supported by Solent Mind between 2022 and 2023 and there is an increasing number of men in Portsmouth who are seeking support.
The local charity has adapted its breadth of services in Portsmouth in response to the largest number of people asking for help than ever before.
From early support to prevent problems occurring to well-being services, peer support, and help getting into and staying in employment, there are now eight different types of free support available to local residents who are experiencing a mental health problem.
Clare Grant, Acting Director of Services, Solent Mind, said: “Locally, the number of people that we’re supporting with a mental health problem is increasing year-on-year.
“Mental health problems can have a wide range of causes, but added stress from external factors such as the rising cost-of-living is certainly contributing to poorer mental health amongst people in Portsmouth and beyond - and making it more difficult for people to manage their symptoms.
“It’s incredibly important to us that we continue to remain flexible and adept, opening new services and providing support to respond to the needs of more people than ever before. The changes that we’ve made to our services in Portsmouth will allow us to do this.”
Solent Mind is launching an online campaign to help anyone who is currently experiencing a mental health problem in Portsmouth get control of how they are feeling.
From October until the end of 2023, the mental health charity will be publishing advice and guidance on how to manage your mental health and get the best from mental health support services in Portsmouth across its website and social media channels.