According to the charity, 44,500 people were supported by Solent Mind between 2022 and 2023 and there is an increasing number of men in Portsmouth who are seeking support.

The local charity has adapted its breadth of services in Portsmouth in response to the largest number of people asking for help than ever before.

Solent Mind responds to an increasing number of people accessing its mental health services. Picture credit: Nina Raingold

From early support to prevent problems occurring to well-being services, peer support, and help getting into and staying in employment, there are now eight different types of free support available to local residents who are experiencing a mental health problem.

Clare Grant, Acting Director of Services, Solent Mind, said: “Locally, the number of people that we’re supporting with a mental health problem is increasing year-on-year.

“Mental health problems can have a wide range of causes, but added stress from external factors such as the rising cost-of-living is certainly contributing to poorer mental health amongst people in Portsmouth and beyond - and making it more difficult for people to manage their symptoms.

“It’s incredibly important to us that we continue to remain flexible and adept, opening new services and providing support to respond to the needs of more people than ever before. The changes that we’ve made to our services in Portsmouth will allow us to do this.”