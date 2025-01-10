Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The son of Pompey’s oldest fan Maisie Smith has died suddenly of a “broken heart” - six days after his 105-year-old mum passed away.

Pictured is Maisie with her son Rob Bartlett at her 105th party at Spark Community Space Picture: Sam Stephenson.

"Musical Maisie”, of Fratton, passed away peacefully on January 2 less than two weeks after celebrating her 105th birthday.

Now her “kind” and “community spirited” 79-year-old son Robin Bartlett, who held her hand during her final moments, has also now sadly died. He passed away on Wednesday (January 8) of a “broken heart”, friends from Spark believe.

Robin, also known as Rob, organised a party at Spark Community Space to celebrate his mum’s birthday on December 21. The devoted son had organised celebrations every year since Maisie reached her incredible centenary milestone, with The News regularly covering the occasions.

Sadness at his passing has now been expressed by Spark and Pompey’s chief Andy Cullen. Becki Simmons, of Spark Community Space, said: “On behalf of everyone here, we are deeply saddened by the loss of Robin Bartlett, a cherished member of our family since the very first day we opened at our temporary home in Sherlock’s Bar.

“Robin was an integral part of the Spark story, and his presence brought warmth, kindness, and joy to our community. His incredible love for Maisie, who passed just the week before at the age of 105, is a beautiful reminder of the profound connection and devotion we all strive for in life. To be loved so deeply is truly a gift - and Robin shared that gift with us all.

“We send our heartfelt condolences and all our love to his family during this difficult time. His legacy of love and community spirit will remain forever in our hearts.

“Rest in peace, Robin. Thank you for the light you brought into our lives.”

Pompey chief Mr Cullen said he was “very saddened” to hear about Rob’s sudden passing.

Rob told The News last week after his mum died: “My darling mum passed away on January 2 peacefully at age 105 as I held her hand. For a while she had had difficulty getting onto her frame and I often had to help her.”

Rob said his weak mum had a fall days before her death. “I heard the bump and came down to find her laying on the floor, not hurt, but I had to put her back to bed,” he said. “She was still all with it but had lost strength to stand on her left leg.”

Pictured is a little gathering at Spark Community Space organised by her son Rob Bartlett. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

Paramedics attended and said Maisie was in relatively “good shape” and suggested she go to St Mary’s Hospital - but she refused. “At that point she seemed to be ok and was breathing ok while they examined her. I think the whole thing was a lot for her and she simply drifted off (to sleep) on the sofa while they were there,” Rob said.

“Finally they left while she was asleep, having arranged for a doctor to come, leaving her in peace. As the afternoon progressed she remained in a deep sleep.

“Two evening carers arrived at 6pm and we needed to wake her but could not. A different team came by and they said she was actually unconscious but alive.

“After 30 minutes they said she had passed. Most of the family came during the evening as she lay there dead. It was horrible as we all paid our last respects.

“Now I am looking at an empty sofa. I was really hoping she would make 106. Now I am pretty grateful she passed peacefully.”