Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Chris Humphreys, of Langstone, passed away on November 9, 2023, at the age of 67 after contracting terminal prostate cancer. His sons, Robbie, 20, and Neil, 34, are calling on the Fratton faithful to help them hold a minute’s applause on the 67th minute in his honour at Saturday’s match against Leyton Orient.

Robbie told The News: “It would mean the world to us. He watched the club through thick and thin, having a season ticket through administration and points deductions. A minute’s applause is one of the best compliments you can give someone. You feel like you're part of a family when that happens, and I’d love to experience that. It would be a touching moment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris was born Malta but grew up in Portsmouth, and after moving to the Midlands to raise his eldest son, moved to Hayling Island roughly 17 years ago. He was an RAF veteran and served on tours in Northern Ireland. Chris married his wife Janet 13 years ago, and were together for two decades.

Chris Humphreys, 67, died in November 2023 after contracting terminal prostate cancer. He was an avid Pompey fan, with the family asking supporters to hold a minute's applause in his honour.

NOW READ: Pompey seal deal for talented winger

Chris was a passionate Pompey fan since childhood, going to Fratton Park whenever he could. Robbie has fond memories of watching the Blues with his dad and brother – from what Chris called “the good old days” in the Premier League to the lower divisions. Robbie remembers vividly the last match the three of them attended together – a 2-2 draw at home to Port Vale last March.

"That was our last game as a trio,” he said, “he loved it, and did the same for my birthday in January. It’s a shame he couldn’t make it to Leyton Orient like we planned.” Chris was diagnosed with the terminal illness on September 2021, and was given five years to live. Robbie said after a trip to Greece, his father’s health rapidly declined.

"It was scary, especially as it was a terminal illness. They could only prolong his life. His health rapidly went downhill, which was a shock. I was distraught, we all were. It has impacted me heavily. He was my best friend. It was really tough for the whole family. It always hurts.”

Chris Humphreys alongside his two sons, Neil, 34, and Robbie, 20. They used to regularly go to Pompey matches together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robbie said he always thinks of his dad after hearing the song Portsmouth by Mike Oldfield. Speaking about his dad, he added: “Kind is the first word that comes to mind. He always thought about other people. He would put others before himself and was really likeable, very down to earth. He was a gentleman, that sums him up.”

SEE ALSO: Pompey owners hand out transfer kitty after Alex Robertson blow

His brother Neil said his dad “loved Portsmouth since he was a child” and always remembers being with him at the Europa League match against AC Milan on November 27, 2008. “That was the best game Pompey ever played,” he said. “He couldn’t hear himself think. I was sat next to him and I couldn’t hear him, I couldn’t shout at him. That was a great night with my dad.”

Neil would remember the family WhatsApp group being filled with messages from his dad every minute during Blues matches, constantly giving opinions and updates. “If he could have managed the club, he would have been an Alan Ball type,” Neil said. “He lived and breathed the club. My phone never stopped vibrating when a game was on. He never missed a beat. He was Pompey through and through.”

The club had always been a part of Chris, even at his funeral in late November 2023. A Portsmouth flag and other memorabilia were on display at the memorial service. Neil said his dad was someone who always put his family first. “He was loyal to a fault,” Neil said. “He didn’t have many friends, but those who spoke to him knew his presence. He wasn’t overly sociable, but would talk to people at mine and Robbie’s football games and they liked being around him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He was such a friendly man who would never say a bad word about anyone. He would do anything for his family, always taking me and Robbie to football matches to see us play. He never had to do that, but that’s what a dad does. There’s so many things I could describe about him.” Janet Humphreys said her husband was a family man who loved Pompey, horse racing, and was really kind and genuine – someone who people had a lot of respect for.