A traditional pie and mash shop has celebrated its two year anniversary – and the owner is over the moon.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Over the past two years, the owner, Sophie Costas, has also taken over The Maypole on Hayling Island, and she has introduced her famous pie and mash recipe to the regulars there – and it has gone down a treat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sophie said: “It is absolutely fantastic, I am really happy with the way it has gone. People are still coming from all over the place for pie and mash. The local people have been amazing, they’ve been really supportive in particular with the pub and the pie and mash.

Sophie Costas has posted the new menu for The Maypole Pub on the venue's social media - here is what you can expect.

"I think people would be sad to see the shop go – It has gone down really well here. The pie and mash is flying out the door at the moment, especially with the winter months being like this.

"Eventually, my goal is to bring pie and mash to Portsmouth so I will look at opening up a shop in the city – I think that will be next year as there’s so much going on, but I will start actively looking for a place.”

As it is the winter months, Sophie has closed the shop up but she is currently dishing up the scrumptious pie, mash and liquor at The Maypole and it is ‘flying out of the door’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad