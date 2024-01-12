Sophie's Pie, Mash and Liquor shop on Hayling Island has celebrated its two year anniversary
Sophie’s Pie, Mash and Liquor Shop, located down the beach at Hayling Island, has celebrated her business which has been a huge hit with the locals. The pie and mash shop opened up two years ago and it all started because she wanted to bring something different to the area.
Over the past two years, the owner, Sophie Costas, has also taken over The Maypole on Hayling Island, and she has introduced her famous pie and mash recipe to the regulars there – and it has gone down a treat.
Sophie said: “It is absolutely fantastic, I am really happy with the way it has gone. People are still coming from all over the place for pie and mash. The local people have been amazing, they’ve been really supportive in particular with the pub and the pie and mash.
"I think people would be sad to see the shop go – It has gone down really well here. The pie and mash is flying out the door at the moment, especially with the winter months being like this.
"Eventually, my goal is to bring pie and mash to Portsmouth so I will look at opening up a shop in the city – I think that will be next year as there’s so much going on, but I will start actively looking for a place.”
As it is the winter months, Sophie has closed the shop up but she is currently dishing up the scrumptious pie, mash and liquor at The Maypole and it is ‘flying out of the door’.
Sophie is also going to be changing the menu at The Maypole to incorporate Greek cuisine into the pub and eventually, the owner would like to have a key focus on this. She also has live singers and music at the pub, so if you are looking to enjoy a pie, mash and liquor night with music, The Maypole is the place to go.