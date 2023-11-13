A sous chef from a Michelin-listed restaurant in Emsworth has spoken out about his experience on MasterChef: The Professionals.

The 24-year-old works at 36 On The Quay and appeared on the show during the first wave and he said: “It was really great. It was amazing because of the talented people that I got to work with and that was really amazing.”

36 On The Quay in South Street, Emsworth, is a 3-rossette restaurant in the latest AA restaurant guide. Pictured is: (l-r) Dara Ryan, sous chef, Karolina Sobierajska, restaurant manager and owners Martyna and Gary Pearce.

He said: "It was great to have the opportunity. The application process was very long with a lot of emails and phone calls and it all took a few months to get through – I was just really lucky to have this opportunity.