Sous Chef from 36 On The Quay says BBC One Masterchef: The Professionals was an 'amazing experience'
Dara Ryan has said that his experience on the BBC’s Masterchef: The Professionals was ‘really great’.
The 24-year-old works at 36 On The Quay and appeared on the show during the first wave and he said: “It was really great. It was amazing because of the talented people that I got to work with and that was really amazing.”
The sous chef is originally from Limerick, moved to Hampshire at the age of 16 in order to start up his career in the food industry and he has since had positions at The Wykeham Arms in Winchester and Queen’s Hotel in Portsmouth.
The show aired on BBC on October 23, 2023, at 9.00pm and although he did not win, he has described it as an ‘amazing’ experience which has given him the confidence to continue working on his career.
He said: "It was great to have the opportunity. The application process was very long with a lot of emails and phone calls and it all took a few months to get through – I was just really lucky to have this opportunity.
"It was absolutely amazing, I was overwhelmed at the support I received, even all the way over in Ireland. My friends and family were so supportive and it was amazing – there was a lot of support in Portsmouth as well which was just brilliant.