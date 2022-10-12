Three ambulance trusts across the south coast are facing a strike vote as GMB Union launches a formal industrial action ballot on behalf of their 3500 members across the trusts.

Ballot dates for South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS), South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAMB), and South Western Ambulance Service (SWAST) will be announced in the coming days.

GMB Union has now announced formal strike ballots in all ten ambulance trusts in England.

A file photo of an amublance in Portsmouth. Picture: Sarah Standing (210319-3418)

The vote comes following a consultative ballot which saw over 90 per cent of GMB members decide in favour of a walk out over poverty pay.

Worker say they are angry over the government’s imposed 4 per cent pay award which leaves them facing another ‘massive’ real terms pay cut, according to a representative from the Union.

Lib Whitfield, GMB regional organiser, said: ‘The service being provided by ambulance trusts across the country has been chronically underfunded and staff have for too long been at breaking point with no sign of anything changing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Recent CQC reports have been less than complimentary to the management of these services and it is only thanks to the goodwill of the overworked and undervalued crews that the service continues to be as responsive as it is.