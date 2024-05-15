West Wittering beach ranked as UK's sixth 'most disappointing' beach
With the assistance of TripAdvisor reviews, research by Preply.com uncovered the top 10 that haven’t quite hit the mark for some visitors - with a popular South Coast destination making the list.
To do this, its team first created a seed list of the nation’s top 20 most popular and famous beaches, which were then analysed by the number of 1,2, and 3-star reviews, to reveal which ones might leave you feeling underwhelmed.
The research team said: “West Wittering Beach in Sussex looks like a postcard and draws in thousands of tourists every year. However, not everyone who visited this beautiful beach enjoyed their time.
“Nearly 20% of this beach's reviews were disappointing, mostly pointing out the steep parking prices and muddy car park. The beach ranked closely behind Brighton Beach (20%), Blackpool Sands (22%) and Weston-super-Mare Beach (23%) with North Shore Beach, Llandudno (29%) taking the top spot.
“That being said, despite its flaws, this beach is still one of the UK’s most picturesque spots, making it certainly worth visiting.”
West Wittering beach, owned by a private estate, is open all year round, with two parking sessions; all day and evening. In the summer parking charges vary from £8 after 3pm on a weekday to £15 at a weekend for all day. Pre-booking is advised and it can sell out. Details at www.westwitteringestate.co.uk.
