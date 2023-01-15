News you can trust since 1877
South Downs National Park puts iconic Long Man of Wilmington up for adoption

THE South Downs National Park is giving people the chance to adopt an iconic piece of South Downs history.

By Richard Lemmer
11 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 15th Jan 2023, 12:09pm

The world-renowned Long Man of Wilmington, in East Sussex, can now be ‘adopted’ by members of the public as part of a unique fundraising drive.

Europe’s largest portrayal of the human form has stood on the hillside for centuries, becoming known to many as the ‘Guardian of the South Downs’.

Long Man of Wilmington, East Sussex.
Thanks to regular maintenance by its owners The Sussex Archaeological Society, the scheduled ancient monument remains free to access and visible for miles around.

By adopting one of the 770 blocks making up its outline, people can now play an active role in its protection.

Leanne O’Boyle, executive director of the society, said: ‘By adopting a piece of the Long Man, you will be supporting our work and helping keep the heritage of Sussex safe to inspire generations.’

It costs £30 to adopt one of the 770 blocks and details can be found at sussexpast.co.uk/shop.

