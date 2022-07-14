South Downs Way celebrates 50th anniversary with new beer and commemorative plaques en route

The celebratory beer is being crafted by the Long Man Brewery, which takes its name from the famous Long Man of Wilmington.

On July 15 1972 the route was officially opened as the South Downs Way National Trail, making it the UK’s fifth national trail to be established – its highest point is Butser Hill at 271m.

Andy Gattiker, national trails and rights of way lead, said: ‘The beauty of the trail is that it offers something for everyone, whether it’s an interesting day-trip, short break or a week-long ramble.

Ben Bessant (left) and Andy Gattiker on the South Downs Way.

‘We couldn’t maintain the route without the help of dedicated volunteers, who get involved in surveying, practical work, helping at public events and administration, so a big thank you to them as we celebrate this birthday. We thought it would be a nice gesture for each of the parishes along the route to get a beautiful waymarker that can be attached to a fingerpost to celebrate this historic moment.

The anniversary beer will be unveiled in September.

Tom O’Neill, from the Long Man Brewery, which won Sussex Drink Producer of the Year in 2021, said: ‘Here at Long Man we do everything we can to work at one with the natural systems and landscapes around us, including using our own barley grown alongside the trail to make our beer. We’re delighted to help celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the South Downs Way by brewing an exclusive beer with real South Downs Way provenance.’